Injured in accident week ago, Tehal Singh’s Dhaba owner dies

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:35 IST

Tehal Singh, 64, owner of the popular chicken joint “Tehal Singh’s Dhabha” in Sector 22, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, a week after being hurt in a head-on crash near the Sector 22/23 light point.

Police said Singh was returning to his Sector-23 house in his Audi Q3 after close of business on August 22, when a speeding black Audi Q7 rammed into his SUV near the traffic lights.

Singh was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where his medical examination confirmed that he was heavily drunk while driving.

Besides, a CCTV footage accessed by investigating officials showed him jumping the red light in his Audi Q3, leading to collision with the Audi Q7 coming from Kisan Bhawan.

“Both cars were damaged in the head-on collision. Although the air bags of Singh’s car deployed after the crash, he was critically injured,” said police official, privy to the matter.

As his condition worsened during treatment at GMSH, his family shifted him to a private hospital in Sector 71, Mohali, where he breathed his last on Thursday.

MEN IN OTHER CAR FLED ON FOOT

Probing officials said besides the driver, three more people were travelling in the Audi Q7. As the SUV was damaged in the accident, they fled the spot on foot, but left some phones behind.

Police said the car was bought in Gurgaon, and later registered in Ferozepur, Punjab. Cops at the Sector 22 station have despatched a team to Ferozepur to trace its owner and driver.

The unidentified driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination at GMSH.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:35 IST