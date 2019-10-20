INLD Badli nominee supports Dhankar

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:50 IST

Indian National Lok Dal’s Badli nominee Mahavir Gulia extended support to BJP’s OP Dhankar on Saturday.

Dhankar is seeking re-election from Badli and he is locked in triangular contest with Congress’ Kuldeep Vats and Sanjay Kablana of the JJP.

Mahavir said he was supporting Dhankar to stop Congress from winning in Badli. “With my support, Dhankar will win the seat with a huge margin. The decision was taken after discussing the matter with the people of the constituency. Our main aim is to ensure victory of agriculture minister Dhankar as he had done a lot of development works in the last five years,” he added.

Gulia was INLD’s Jhajjar district president also.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:50 IST