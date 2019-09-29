INS Khanderi commissioned into Indian Navy

cities

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commissioned India’s second scorpene-class attack submarine, INS Khanderi, into the Indian Navy in a ceremony at Mazagon Docks. The diesel-electric attack submarine, having superior stealth and several major combat capabilities, is built under the Project 75 programme at Mazagon Docks, in collaboration with a French submarine builder. It is the second in the series of submarines built under the Project 75.

Singh on Saturday also commissioned India’s first P-17 Shivalik class frigate, INS Nilgiri, and an aircraft carrier dry dock, housed within the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, into the Indian Navy. The dry dock is capable of accommodating India’s largest naval ship, INS Vikramaditya.

The Defence minister expressed the government’s strong resolve to enhance the capacity of India’s defence forces with modern equipment. He said the government is willing to meet the requirement of the armed forces and will produce high-end equipment whenever required. He also said that “when the seas are secured, it has a larger, positive impact on business.”

“The Indian Navy has acted against pirates and is ready to act strongly if any power tries to disturb the peace in the region,” he said, adding that the Navy was capable of facing any challenge. He said India wants to build trust in small nations in the Indian Ocean, but some powers are “conspiring to launch an attack like 26/11 in Mumbai and Indian coastal areas”. “We cannot forget the role played by the Navy in the 1971 war, when our naval force broke Pakistan’s back and controlled its economy by controlling their trade routes. While on one hand we have taken progressive steps in Jammu and Kashmir and received support from across the globe, the Pakistani prime minister is running from door to door and creating content for cartoon makers,” said the defence minister.

Chief of naval staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, said 70% of the Navy budget has been spent on indigenous ship-building in the last five years. “INS Khanderi has performed tremendously in the 1971 war and will be serving the nation for maintaining peace”.

The first submarine, INS Kalvari, was launched in October 2015 and commissioned in December 2017, five years after its scheduled due date, whereas the second in the series, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017, and commissioned on Saturday. The third submarine, INS Karanj, has been launched in January 2018 and is undergoing trials in the sea. It is expected to be commissioned at the end of this year, said a naval officer. He said the fourth submarine in the series, INS Vela, was launched in May and is being readied for sea trials, while the remaining two submarines, INS Vagir and INS Vagsheer, are at various stages of outfitting.The officer said Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious missions such as anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare, and are also helpful in intelligence gathering, mine-laying, area surveillance, etc. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, ensuring interoperability with other components of the Naval Task Force.

