Inspection at Mohali govt school reveals weevil-infested wheat, rice

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 01:00 IST

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Jagdeep Saigal, and revenue official Gurpreet Singh Dhillon on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Daun village, and found several discrepancies. The check was held as per the directions of Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

It was found that school authorities were preparing mid-day meals for students using weevil-infested wheat and rice. Further, of the two toilets for students, one was locked and other was unkempt. Moreover, only

50% of the total 250 students enrolled in the school were present.

MOHALI DEO TO SUBMIT REPORT

The SDM said, “We have asked the Mohali district education officer to submit a report within seven days after which action will be taken. We have also instructed the school authorities to make proper arrangements of potable water and keep the washrooms clean.”

