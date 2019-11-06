Int’nal conference seeks to understand best practices for managing 4% of world’s water

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:15 IST

PUNE The second international conference on Sustainable Water Management, organised by the Water Resource Department, government of Maharashtra, at the Hyatt Regency, Pune, began with the launch of a mobile application - WRIS.

The water resources of India app offers an e-module for learning about hydro systems and is a training resource.

IS Chahal, principal secretary, Water Resource Development, Maharashtra; Tony Huber, consul general, Australian Consulate, Mumbai; and U P Singh, secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, department of Water Resources, inaugurated the three-day conference, which has 600 participants from across India, and 11 foreign delegates.

“This idea of holding an international conference on sustainable water management is to have a defined manner of working with all agencies involved. There is a need for standardised form of collection and validation, hence, we have initiated these series of international conferences,” said Rakesh Kashyap, senior joint commissioner, National Hydrology project, ministry of water resources, Government of India.

He added, “Water is a key strategic resource for our country, where India has only four per cent of the world’s water resources with large temporal and spatial variability. Ministry of Jal Shakti is striving towards sustainable development and management of water resources, of which, national hydrology project (NHP) is one of the important schemes introduced. It has pan-India coverage with the intent of setting up a system for timely and reliable water resources data acquisition, storage, collation, management and dissemination. “

Rajendra Pawar, secretary, Command Area Development, government of Maharashtra, Water Resources Department, giving a perspective of the water sector in Maharashtra, said: “Population growth, economic expansion, urbanisation, pollution, and other challenges, have a major impact on our social, economic, and environmental well-being. Besides, the creeping effects of climate change are likely to aggravate the position by causing higher frequency and magnitude of extreme weather events, as well as by changing the quantum and pattern of precipitation. Hence, there is need for sustainable water management.”

The three-day conference has variety of technical sessions like Extreme Event Management – Flood and Drought; Water Governance and Policy; Advanced Technologies in Water Management, and Water Quality Management, among several others.

Most of the participants especially the foreign delegates showed keen interest in the case studies of best practices in water conservation, where experts like Popat Rao Pawar of Hivare bazaar spoke of their water conservation techniques.