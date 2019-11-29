e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Integrated control and command centre to open Dec 7

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:41 IST
Dhananjay Jha
Dhananjay Jha
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram After a delay of six months, the integrated control and command centre (I-CCC) developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at its new office building in Sector 44 is set to be inaugurated on December 7.

Officials of the GMDA said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the I-CCC, which is aimed at connecting all government departments for better coordination and action.

The services — water, electricity, parking, streetlights, agriculture, sewerage, roads, garbage disposal, traffic, crimes, GIS mapping — have been synchronized with the I-CCC system for quick coordination between the officials and timely disposal by various departments and police.

“The CM will inaugurate it on December 7,” said V Umashankar, GMDA’s chief executive officer.

“It is a hi-tech software system that will give us a tool to keep a constant watch on water supply, sewer system, traffic movement and other things of the city. Resolving traffic jams and other works, such as fixing water or sewer pipeline leakages, non-functional streetlights, etc., can be monitored through this platform. The I-CCC will help us streamline the system and people will experience its benefits,” he said.

The GMDA will also formally launch its mobile application, which is available for trials on the Google PlayStore, on the day. “People can use the application to raise complaints. For instance, if a person raises a complaint of non-functional streetlights on a particular road on the app, it will reflect the issue or complaint simultaneously on the I-CCC apparatus at the Sector 44 office of GMDA and it will be referred to the officials concerned for redressal within a specified time limit. I-CCC system is under the constant watch of all senior officials of GMDA, other departments and the police,” said PK Aggarwal, GMDA ID advisor.

I-CCC is a single dashboard system and as many as 20 operators will be working for it at any point of time with a team of 10 additional people who will be referring complaints to the officials concerned, within a fraction of seconds when the system displays it.

Aggarwal said, “If a person jumps a traffic light, cameras installed will capture the image and reflect the same in an instant. Immediately, it will be sent to the area traffic inspector and all senior traffic officials. Similarly, if a person punctures a water pipeline to steal water from the government’s pipeline, it will be immediately reflected on the system through the device installed across the water pipeline network.”

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: India pacer breaks Malinga’s record in T20s
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: India pacer breaks Malinga’s record in T20s
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities