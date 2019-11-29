Integrated control and command centre to open Dec 7

cities

Gurugram After a delay of six months, the integrated control and command centre (I-CCC) developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at its new office building in Sector 44 is set to be inaugurated on December 7.

Officials of the GMDA said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the I-CCC, which is aimed at connecting all government departments for better coordination and action.

The services — water, electricity, parking, streetlights, agriculture, sewerage, roads, garbage disposal, traffic, crimes, GIS mapping — have been synchronized with the I-CCC system for quick coordination between the officials and timely disposal by various departments and police.

“The CM will inaugurate it on December 7,” said V Umashankar, GMDA’s chief executive officer.

“It is a hi-tech software system that will give us a tool to keep a constant watch on water supply, sewer system, traffic movement and other things of the city. Resolving traffic jams and other works, such as fixing water or sewer pipeline leakages, non-functional streetlights, etc., can be monitored through this platform. The I-CCC will help us streamline the system and people will experience its benefits,” he said.

The GMDA will also formally launch its mobile application, which is available for trials on the Google PlayStore, on the day. “People can use the application to raise complaints. For instance, if a person raises a complaint of non-functional streetlights on a particular road on the app, it will reflect the issue or complaint simultaneously on the I-CCC apparatus at the Sector 44 office of GMDA and it will be referred to the officials concerned for redressal within a specified time limit. I-CCC system is under the constant watch of all senior officials of GMDA, other departments and the police,” said PK Aggarwal, GMDA ID advisor.

I-CCC is a single dashboard system and as many as 20 operators will be working for it at any point of time with a team of 10 additional people who will be referring complaints to the officials concerned, within a fraction of seconds when the system displays it.

Aggarwal said, “If a person jumps a traffic light, cameras installed will capture the image and reflect the same in an instant. Immediately, it will be sent to the area traffic inspector and all senior traffic officials. Similarly, if a person punctures a water pipeline to steal water from the government’s pipeline, it will be immediately reflected on the system through the device installed across the water pipeline network.”