Intel keeping vigil on Kashmiri students’ activities, varsities tell students to not go by social media

Educational institutions in the region have taken precautionary measures for the security of Kashmiri students in wake of the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in J&K.

Intelligence officials are also gathering inputs on Kashmiri students and keeping close vigil on their activities and security.

Many students from the Valley are pursuing courses in private and state-owned universities here. Subharti University has 31 Kashmiri students, of which 11 are girls and most of them stay in hostels on the campus.

Kashmiri students of this university made headlines a few years ago when a few of them celebrated Pakistani cricket team’s victory over India in a T20 match. They also had a scuffle with other students.

University’s registrar Dr PK Garg claimed that every possible measure has been taken to ensure safety Kashmiri students. He said all principals, wardens and teachers have been instructed to take care of these students.

Students have also been asked not to believe messages circulating in social media. “I have told students to focus on studies instead of thinking about political decisions of the government,” said Garg.

Students will be dropped at the railway station, if they want to go to their hometown, he assured. Garg has written to district magistrate Anil Dhingra regarding steps taken by the university for the security Kashmiri students.

“I have sought instructions from the DM,” said Garg.

On the other hand, state-owned Chaudhary Charan Singh University has only eight Kashmiri students on the campus. Spokesperson Prashant Kumar said the university has not issued any advisory for them.

