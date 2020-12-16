e-paper
Interstate gender test racket busted, 1 held

Interstate gender test racket busted, 1 held

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Officials of Karnal health department claimed to have busted an interstate sex determination racket and arrested a person.

As per the information provided by Karnal chief medical officer Yogesh Sharma, a team of officials was formed following a tip-off about a racket being operated by a private practitioner in Chhutmalpur village of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that officials with help of a decoy conducted a raid at the Jeevan Jyoti Hospital and Ultrasound Centre in Chhutmalpur. Sharma said that during the raid, the health department officials nabbed one person from the ultrasound centre and recovered ₹14,500 from him. However, the owner of the centre managed to escape.

He added that the accused has been identified as Rao Sher Khan of Saharanpur, who was handed over to the local police. A case has been registered against him under provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act in Saharanpur. A complaint has also been lodged against the doctor and the hospital, Sharma said.

This is the second such racket busted by the Karnal health department officials within two weeks. Earlier this month, the district health department had unearthed a sex determination racket at Gangoh village in Uttar Pradesh and two people were arrested.

