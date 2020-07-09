e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Introduce vehicle scrappage policy to boost automobile sector: CICU urges Centre

Introduce vehicle scrappage policy to boost automobile sector: CICU urges Centre

The industrialists stated that the policy will not only help owners to get an incentive for old polluting vehicles with low value but will also boost the automobile sector which is facing a crisis due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The automobile industry which is reeling under massive sales downturn has urged the Centre to introduce vehicle scrappage policy in order to boost the sector.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister’s office, the industrialists stated that the policy will not only help owners to get an incentive for old polluting vehicles with low value but will also boost the automobile sector which is facing a crisis due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Ahuja said, “The announcement of the policy is hanging fire for a long time and if introduced, it would bring some relief to the automobile sector which is reeling under slowdown.”

CICU organising secretary, JS Bhogal said, “The vehicle scrappage policy would reduce old polluting vehicles on roads. With the resale value of vehicles beyond 15 years being extremely low, these vehicles can be sent to scrap yards with some sort of monetary compensation to owners which could ensure two benefits - an incentive for owners to get rid of such vehicles and putting these polluting vehicles out to save the environment.”

Further reusing/recycling of scrap material like steel and aluminium can be used for manufacturing new vehicles. The scrap can also be made available to the steel industry, he said.

top news
India’s Covid-19 recoveries overshoot active cases, rate climbs to 62.09%
India’s Covid-19 recoveries overshoot active cases, rate climbs to 62.09%
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
WHO launches review of Covid-19 pandemic response after Trump criticism
WHO launches review of Covid-19 pandemic response after Trump criticism
Properties worth Rs 2,203 crore including a Delhi bungalow attached in Yes Bank fraud case
Properties worth Rs 2,203 crore including a Delhi bungalow attached in Yes Bank fraud case
Main accused in Kerala gold smuggling racket moves HC for anticipatory bail
Main accused in Kerala gold smuggling racket moves HC for anticipatory bail
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In