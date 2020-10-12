e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Involve your family in anti-dengue campaign, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal urges

Involve your family in anti-dengue campaign, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal urges

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged every household in the city to participate in the Delhi government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign, and asked people to involve their family members to inspect their houses and replace stagnant clean water.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar.”

The initiative was launched on September 6 with Kejriwal inspecting his residence for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. A special helpline has also been launched by the Delhi government for the general public if they require assistance with Dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 and WhatsApp on 8595920530.

The same campaign was launched for the first time in September last year, when the city reported 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths of the vector-borne disease, as compared to 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015 .

top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In