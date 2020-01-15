Irrigation scam: HC to hear PILs, Pawar’s plea on Feb 13

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:07 IST

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the public interest litigations (PILs) demanding the probe into the irrigation scam “be transferred to the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation or an inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge, as the petitioners have no faith in the anti-corruption bureau (ACB)”.

The ACB last month gave a clean chit to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the case. Pawar on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the HC, seeking dismissal of “meritless” PILs filed against him over his alleged role in the multi-crore irrigation scam. Taking note of the PILs and affidavit, a division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice Madhav Jagtap fixed the final hearing for February 13.

In his affidavit, Pawar alleged petitioner Atul Jagtap attempted to malign his image out of personal vendetta, and that he had the constitutional right to remain silent or not answer all questions put forth by the ACB. “I have not indulged in any corrupt, mala fide or motivated act while discharging my duties as minister…Every decision has been taken as per law and in line with procedures and I have not favoured anyone and all contracts were awarded by the department in accordance with rules and did not warrant my interference…I am not accused in any of the cases, nor is there any evidence against me,” Pawar said in the affidavit.

Describing petitioner Jagtap as a contractor, Pawar questioned his locus standi in filing the PIL and levelling serious allegations of corruption against him.

Opposing the pleas of Jagtap and Jan Manch for transfer of inquiry, Pawar claimed the investigation was going in the right direction and extensively quoted from the successive affidavits of the ACB to prove progress in the matter. Pointing out that courts have limited powers to interfere in ongoing investigations, Pawar said there was no need to disbelieve the ACB and it has conducted the probe without favour and fear and interrogated him extensively.