Is Kheri new soft spot for pushing terror money into India from Nepal?

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:18 IST

The arrest of four people from Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday on the charge of channelising terror money from Nepal into India has set the alarm bells ringing for the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

People conversant with the issue said Pakistan was now pushing funds for terror activities into India through the porous India- Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri, the largest district in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police official said Nepal had become the main source of terror funding into India.

The ATS will look into which terrorist group, if any, was operating from Nepal against India.

“The ATS will be looking for sources from where money was transferred into Nepalese banks and the destination (of the funds),” said director general of police OP Singh.

In addition, the arrest of two Nepalese citizens, into whose accounts ₹49 lakh in Nepalese currency was transferred, has caused concern for the police here as these two men had allegedly handed over the money to three of those nabbed in Kheri.

“Through diplomatic channels, we will take up the issue with Nepal,” said the DGP.

So far, the UP ATS has focused on blocking terror funding from Pakistan.

In February 2018, the ATS arrested four people, who were working as conduits for their Pakistani handlers and channelizing money from India to foreign destinations for terrorist activities.

All of them were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act.

A month after the breakthrough, the ATS arrested seven more persons on similar charges.

Indian conduits were paid commission for depositing money in their bank accounts and later transferring it outside the country through various channels.

MISSING FOR A DECADE, BUT NO COMPLAINT

The Uttar Pradesh ATS is also trying to solve the mystery behind five missing persons of Sambhal district. They have been missing for the past 10-12 years but their family members have not lodged any police complaint.

“There is no location of these missing persons,” said DK Thakur, ADG, ATS.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:18 IST