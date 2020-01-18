It depends on Punekars, Aditya on keeping establishments open through the night

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:24 IST

In the city to inaugurate the second branch of Mangeshkar family’s Sarjaa restaurant, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackarey was in a good mood, as he congratulated the family for the new beginnings.

When asked about the food scene in Pune, he shared, “Pune has always been vibrant and is known for its cultural hub. It adds great flavour to the state with its diversity and culture. “

On the topic of the Maharashtra government approving the proposal to allow shops and restaurants to be open 24x7 in Mumbai, he said, “The people in Mumbai work late night shifts and 24 hours, so their demand is to have places to shop, watch movies or have places to eat. This is why the decision was taken for the convenience of people.”

So, does he plan to start the same in Pune anytime soon? “I think Pune has finally started keeping their restaurants open in the afternoons. On keeping it open for 24 hours it all depends on the citizens, on Punekars. If there is a demand then it can be looked into. Basically every metro or city that has citizens working through the day, we can look into it.”