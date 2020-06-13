e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K Congress slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies, terms it as attempts to divert attention

J&K Congress slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies, terms it as attempts to divert attention

The BJP has crafted a policy to divert the attention of the people and engage them by holding public rallies by top brass, said Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday questioned BJP over politics amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which was growing out of proportion and magnitude, besides the grave external mischiefs and threats by hostile neighbours like China, Pakistan and Nepal.

“As the situation worsens on both the fronts and people have started questioning the Modi government and its handling of the situation, especially when India has come at number three after Brazil and USA in terms of growing Covid graph. The BJP has crafted a policy to divert the attention of the people and engage them by holding public rallies by top brass, who are required to fully dedicate and devote to the most important assignments with them to deal with the grave challenges today,” said Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

Reacting to the proposed rally of BJP top brass and Union defence minister on Sunday, Sharma regretted that BJP was indulging in diversionary tactics when the people expect the government and the ruling party to be on the forefront to deal with this situation.

top news
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In