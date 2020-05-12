J&K crosses 900 mark with 55 fresh Covid-19 infections

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 19:53 IST

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as fifty-five more people tested positive, taking the tally to 934, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 42 were reported from Kashmir division—Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts—where the tally has risen to 844 and 13 people have tested positive in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts.

Kulgam in south Kashmir recorded a jump of 27 cases while 10 more people got infected in Kupwara.

Officials said 28 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir division. So far, 400 in Kashmir and 55 in Jammu division have recovered from the disease.

At SKIMS Medical College Bemina in Srinagar, an 83-year-old woman was among the 124 recovered patients so far. “Total recoveries from infection so far are 124, including an 83-year-old female patient,” said Javaid Malik, head of chest medicine SKIMS Medical College.

Now, active cases in the Valley stand at 435 and 34 are in Jammu. Till date, 98,083 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance— 24,285 in home quarantine, 153 in hospital quarantine and 10,830 under home surveillance. Besides, 62,336 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

A government advisory has also cautioned the public that drinking methanol, ethanol or bleach does not prevent or cure COVID-19 and can be extremely dangerous. “Methanol, ethanol, and bleach are poisons and drinking them can lead to disability and death. They are sometimes used in cleaning products to kill the virus on surfaces. However, one should never drink them. They will not kill the virus in your body but will harm your internal organs,” the advisory stated.