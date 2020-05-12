e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K crosses 900 mark with 55 fresh Covid-19 infections

J&K crosses 900 mark with 55 fresh Covid-19 infections

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Srinagar/Jammu
(Nitin Kanotra/HT)
         

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as fifty-five more people tested positive, taking the tally to 934, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 42 were reported from Kashmir division—Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts—where the tally has risen to 844 and 13 people have tested positive in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts.

Kulgam in south Kashmir recorded a jump of 27 cases while 10 more people got infected in Kupwara.

Officials said 28 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir division. So far, 400 in Kashmir and 55 in Jammu division have recovered from the disease.

At SKIMS Medical College Bemina in Srinagar, an 83-year-old woman was among the 124 recovered patients so far. “Total recoveries from infection so far are 124, including an 83-year-old female patient,” said Javaid Malik, head of chest medicine SKIMS Medical College.

Now, active cases in the Valley stand at 435 and 34 are in Jammu. Till date, 98,083 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance— 24,285 in home quarantine, 153 in hospital quarantine and 10,830 under home surveillance. Besides, 62,336 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

A government advisory has also cautioned the public that drinking methanol, ethanol or bleach does not prevent or cure COVID-19 and can be extremely dangerous. “Methanol, ethanol, and bleach are poisons and drinking them can lead to disability and death. They are sometimes used in cleaning products to kill the virus on surfaces. However, one should never drink them. They will not kill the virus in your body but will harm your internal organs,” the advisory stated.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In