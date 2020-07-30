e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K mulls utilisation of water flowing from railway tunnels in Reasi

J&K mulls utilisation of water flowing from railway tunnels in Reasi

The railway tunnels, which are part of the ambitious Kashmir rail link project, damaged natural water resources in Reasi.

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:04 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The world’s highest rail bridge that is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project in Reasi district, 107km from Jammu.
The world’s highest rail bridge that is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project in Reasi district, 107km from Jammu.(HT File)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to explore the utilisation and conservation of water springs flowing from railway tunnels in its hilly Reasi district.

It may be stated here that the railway tunnels, which are part of the ambitious Kashmir rail link project, damaged natural water resources in Reasi.

“The Reasi district administration is mulling to utilise and conserve the springs flowing from railway tunnels to meet the water shortage,” said an official spokesperson.

District development commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib on Wednesday visited these tunnels in the Gran Morh area of Reasi. She said the water flowing from the tunnels could be preserved and provided to the areas facing shortage in the district.

She asked the public health engineering (PHE) department to conduct a survey of T3 and T5 tunnels and explore the possibility of the water use.

“Because of various factors, water supply may not adequately meet a community’s needs. Its conservation will ensure fresh supply for everyone, today and tomorrow,” she said.

PHE executive engineer Sanjeev Malhotra, the village sarpanch and other officials accompanied the district commissioner.

While the under-construction railway bridge, having a staggering height of 359 metres, over the Chenab river is being touted an engineering marvel, villagers had in the recent past complained that the water resources in the hills had dried up because of the tunnels.

On March 24, 2013, at least eight labourers were injured during blasting at the T5 tunnel in Gran Morh.

top news
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Govt junks night curfew under Unlock 3, schools to stay closed
Govt junks night curfew under Unlock 3, schools to stay closed
LIVE: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till August 31 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till August 31 amid coronavirus outbreak
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In