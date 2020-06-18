e-paper
Home / Cities / J&K records 149 fresh Covid-19 infections, tally rises to 5,555

J&K records 149 fresh Covid-19 infections, tally rises to 5,555

Four more patients have also died due to the virus—two each in Jammu division and Kashmir. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 71.

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
(Representative image)
         

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 149 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 5,555, officials said.

Of the new cases, 49 are from Jammu division and 100 from Kashmir. Among these, 44 patients have a travel history.

Four more patients have also died due to the virus—two each in Jammu division and Kashmir. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 71. In Kashmir, an 80-year-old patient from Srinagar and another 65-year-old from Shopian succumbed to the disease.

So far, 62 people have died in Kashmir and nine in Jammu division.

The active cases in UT now stands at 2,340 after 230 more patients recovered on Thursday. “72 people were discharged from Jammu division and 158 from Kashmir,” as per the official statement.

An official of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Bemina, said 10 more Covid-19 patients admitted in the hospital were discharged on Thursday. “With this, the number of recovered patients is 379 out of the total 481 admitted till date. The recovery rate at present is more than 78.79% with four fatalities and the mortality rate is 0.83%. The treated patients include positive patients admitted for maternity care. Till date, 32 deliveries of Covid-19 positive pregnant woman, including 16 major surgeries for childbirth have been done,” the official said.

So far, 3,144 people have been cured in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 56.59%.

The highest jump in Kashmir was witnessed in Budgam where 25 more people tested positive for the disease. Pulwama, Baramulla, Srinagar and Shopian recorded 21, 20, 11 and 10 cases respectively. The other districts saw single digit increase. In Jammu division, Udhampur recorded 16 cases followed by 12 cases in Kathua and 11 in Jammu district.

Till date, 2.46 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 40,067 in home quarantine, 29 in hospital quarantine and 46,346 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.57 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir had recorded 108 fresh infections while four people had succumbed to the disease.

