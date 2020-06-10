J&K records 161 new Covid-19 cases, count mounts to 4,507

cities

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:08 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 162 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 4,507, officials said.

Of the new cases, 46 are from Jammu divsion and 117 from Kashmir. Officials said Wednesday’s cases included 29 people who had returned to the UT recently.

A government spokesperson said Kulgam reported 28 cases, Baramulla 8, Srinagar 10, Anantnag 7, Shopian 37, Kupwara 18, Bandipora four, Budgam two, Pulwama 1, Jammu 4, Ramban two,

Udhampur 19, Kathua two, Poonch 12, Samba six and Doda one.

Two more die, death toll 51

Two more people died due to the virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the UT to 51, officials said. The deceased, both men, hailed from Kulgam and Baramulla districts.

So far, 2.41lakh tests have been done in J&K and 2.23 lakh people have been enrolled for observation. At present, active cases in the UT stand at 2,785—2073 in Kashmir and 712 in Jammu division.

Also, 1,671 patients have recovered from the disease in J&K.

19 staffers test positive in Udhampur hospital

Nineteen staffers, including two doctors, at Udhampur district hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

“The staff had come in contact with a pregnant woman who recently underwent a cesarean section at the hospital and were placed under quarantine after her report for COVID-19 came positive,” Udhamput district commissioner Piyush Singla said.

Officials said both the doctors and the paramedical staff were shifted to COVID wards after their reports came positive, while contact tracing was on to break the chain.

Night curbs on non-essential activities in Jammu district

Jammu district magistrate (DM) Sushma Chauhan on Wednesday prohibited the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 8:00pm to 5:00am in the territorial limits of the district. An order to this effect was issued by the DM under Section 144 of CrPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. “Since, it is not possible to serve prior notice of this order, it is as such being issued ex-pane. Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management. Act, 2005.”