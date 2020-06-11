J&K reports 1 death, 67 fresh Covid-19 infections

cities

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:00 IST

Sixty seven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 4,574, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 24 were recorded in Jammu division and 43 in Kashmir. Among these, 26 patients have a travel history, the officials said. The highest jump in Covid-19 cases in the Kashmir division was witnessed in Anantnag where 13 more people tested positive while other districts saw single digit increase. In Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in five of the 10 districts.

Also, a 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district in south Kashmir died due to the virus on Thursday. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 52.

Official said she was admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar on June 7. The woman was suffering from inflammation of gall bladder with hepatic flexural growth and died after having a cardiopulmonary arrest while being treated at the infectious disease ward of the SKIMS.

Active cases in J&K stand at 2,702 and 1,820 patients have recovered so far. Meanwhile, 149 more patients—30 in Jammu division and 119 in Kashmir—were discharged on Thursday.

Till date, 2.27 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 41,312 in home quarantine, 25 in hospital quarantine and 55,395 under home surveillance. Besides these, 127,530 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.