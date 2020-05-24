J&K reports 52 fresh Covid-19 infections, tally rises to 1,621

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 20:38 IST

Fifty-two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 1,621, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 30 were reported from Kashmir division—Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian and Kupwara districts—where the tally has risen to 1,360. Twenty-two people have tested positive in Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri and Jammu districts, where the count is now 261.

Also, 35 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the UT, including 32 from Kashmir and three from Jammu division. Out of the total positive cases—734 in Kashmir and 75 in Jammu division– have recovered in J&K, so far.

Kashmir has 607 active cases while 1,846 are in Jammu. So far, 21 people have died due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials at the SKIMS, the new cases are from various districts including 25 from Kulgam, 20 from Jammu, one each from Shopian and Baramulla districts. No reports from the Chest Disease hospital were received on Sunday due to the Eid holiday, officials said.

Officials said more than 1,27,000 tests have been conducted in J&K so far and aggressive sampling has been increased. The surge in cases since last week has been attributed to the arrival of stranded residents from other states. However, with the restoration of flights from Monday, the testing will be increased as the government plans to set up separate testing kiosks at the Srinagar and Jammu airports. At Srinagar airport, 30 testing facilities have been created, officials said.

Till date, 13,2594 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance—31,816 in home quarantine, 71 in hospital quarantine and 28,600 under home surveillance. Besides, 71,295 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.