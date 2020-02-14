PDCA cricket: Jai Hind high school score one-sided win

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:07 IST

Pune: Though Jai Hind high school beat Vidya Bhavan high school by 70 runs in the group B league match, the team has nothing much to cheer about as it gave away 38 extras.

The match saw 66 extras and its overs reduced to 17 per side due to slow over rate in the first innings by Vidya Bhavan bowlers during the under-14 Kohinoor PDCA cricket tournament at Law College ground on Friday.

According to rules of Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) league, a team has to finish bowling 20 overs in 90 minutes.

“We were good with batting, but fielding and bowling were big disappointments. Although we won the match, there is a lot of scope for improvement,” said Pushkar Karkhile of Jai Hind high school who scored a quick-fire 53 of 29 to get the man of the match award.

From 21 for one in 2.1 overs, Karkhile and Om Vadaraikar (21) build up a 74-run partnership for the second wicket and set the tone of the match.

“It should have been a big partnership, but a communication mistake cost my run-out, otherwise we could have added at least 30 more runs on the board,” said Vadaraikar.

Coming at number 6, Aniket Kuduk also contributed 22 runs in 12 balls for Jai Hind.

Vidya Bhavan high school batsmen could not keep going as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Shaurya Yadav was the top scorer for Vidya Bhavan with 28 runs.

“Chasing 174 put pressure on us. If the score was 150, our batsmen could had played freely. First bowling let us down and then batting. It was a very bad day for us,” said Vedant Nimhan, captain of Vidya Bhavan high school.

Aditi Joshi and Atharva Choudhari took two wickets each giving away 25 runs in four overs and 24 runs in three overs respectively.

Dropped catches in Aditi’s third and fourth overs added to the team’s debacle.

Quote:

Pushkar Karkhile, Jai Hind high school

Disciplined bowling is a must in the next match or else it could backfire.

Vedant Nimhan, Vidya Bhavan high school

We have two more matches in the league stage and can still qualify for the next stage.

Brief scores: Jai Hind high school 174 for 4 in 17 overs (Pushkar Karkhile 53 (29b), Aniket Kuduk 22 (12b), Shubham Jadhav (37/1) beat Vidya Bhavan school 104 for 8 in 17 overs (Shaurya Yadav 28 (49b), Shreyash Bobde 10 (11b), Aditi Joshi 2/25)