Jail head warden, warden among seven held for drug smuggling in Amritsar

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:13 IST

Unearthing a drug smuggling module run from the Amritsar Central Jail, the special task force (STF) has arrested seven persons including head warden and warden of the jail and recovered 277gm heroin and Rs 7.33 lakh drug money from them.

Confirming the development, the STF officials said that Vijay Kumar alias Vicky is the prime accused. With the help of both the wardens and his wife, Vicky was running the racket. His wife has also been arrested. The recovery was made from his wife Rupa and friend Pardeep Kumar.

“Belonging to Islamabad locality here, the prime accused lured the wardens to be part of the module. Both facilitated his meetings with his wife and friend to run the racket. Following this, he lured another jail inmate Gurpreet Singh, who is a resident of Guru Nanak Pura locality. Gurpreet’s brother also joined them,” said the officials.

The STF brought Vicky and Gurpreet on production warrants after registration of FIR against them. The STF officials are questioning them to unearth their links and names of others involved in the illicit trade.