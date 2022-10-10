Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 1 arrested in Jodhpur’s Pipad city for provocate slogan during procession

1 arrested in Jodhpur’s Pipad city for provocate slogan during procession

jaipur news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 05:16 PM IST

The Jodhpur Police has registered a case under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups); 295 (A) (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings); and 298 (hurt religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat appeared to blame chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the provocative slogans, saying it appeared the chief minister had exempted those raising the slogans. (Videograb/gssjodhpur)
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat appeared to blame chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the provocative slogans, saying it appeared the chief minister had exempted those raising the slogans. (Videograb/gssjodhpur)
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: One person has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur for raising provocative slogans during the Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi procession on Sunday. Police said a case was registered by the police in Pipad city for slogans calling for the beheading of people who insult the Prophet.

Jodhpur Rural superintendent of police Anil Kumar said: “During a procession in Pipad city, some miscreants raised objectionable slogans. Taking cognizance of the video, swift action was taken by the police and a case was lodged. The key accused involved has been arrested and around half-a-dozen juveniles have been identified. They are being traced”.

The case has been registered under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups); 295 (A) (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings); and 298 (hurt religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar identified the prime accused as Roshan Ali (47) who is also to be involved in two cases of clashes.

Jodhpur MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted the video to take a swipe at chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who represents Sardarpura constituency of Jodhpur in the assembly.

“When Gehlot ji proudly calls this place his home town, then it can be understood that the Sahab has given a special exemption,” he said, adding that only those involved in bloodshed will feel better. “We will only say that ‘this is not the spirit of our land.”

The incident comes months after a Hindu tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two Muslim men in June for supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. The incident provoked national outrage and was condemned by all political parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out