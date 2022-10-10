1 arrested in Jodhpur’s Pipad city for provocate slogan during procession

JAIPUR: One person has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur for raising provocative slogans during the Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi procession on Sunday. Police said a case was registered by the police in Pipad city for slogans calling for the beheading of people who insult the Prophet.

Jodhpur Rural superintendent of police Anil Kumar said: “During a procession in Pipad city, some miscreants raised objectionable slogans. Taking cognizance of the video, swift action was taken by the police and a case was lodged. The key accused involved has been arrested and around half-a-dozen juveniles have been identified. They are being traced”.

The case has been registered under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups); 295 (A) (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings); and 298 (hurt religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar identified the prime accused as Roshan Ali (47) who is also to be involved in two cases of clashes.

Jodhpur MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted the video to take a swipe at chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who represents Sardarpura constituency of Jodhpur in the assembly.

“When Gehlot ji proudly calls this place his home town, then it can be understood that the Sahab has given a special exemption,” he said, adding that only those involved in bloodshed will feel better. “We will only say that ‘this is not the spirit of our land.”

The incident comes months after a Hindu tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two Muslim men in June for supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. The incident provoked national outrage and was condemned by all political parties.

