11 including 8 children die in two incidents in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Eleven people including 8 children died in two separate rain-related incidents in Pali and Bundi district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Of the eight children, four drowned in a pond in Rajasthan’s Pali district. Two of them were brothers.

Station House officer, Ras police station, Surendra Kumar said the children slipped when they entered the pond for a bath. He identified the children as Jagdish Meghwal (12), his brother Ajay Meghwal (10), Ajan (16) and Asif (10).

In another incident, seven members of a family including four minors were killed after a wall collapsed of their house due to incessant heavy rain in Rajasthan’s Bundi district.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Navghat area of the district, said police.

Police said an old wall collapsed on the house in which two brothers, Mahendra Kaivat and Mahaveer Kaivat, lived with their families. Due to this, the roof of the house caved in, burying seven family members under the debris.

Police and rescue workers managed to pull out two people from the debris. Three more were rescued on Wednesday morning and the remaining two in the afternoon.

The dead have been identified as Mahendra Kevat (40), his wife Anita (32), Mahaveer’s wife Meera (40), Pusi (10), Tammana (9), Deepika (7) and Kanha (5), the police said.

Mahaveer escaped unhurt as he rushed out of the house as soon as he heard the wall collapsing, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in eastern Rajasthan districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the weather department, several areas in Rajasthan’s Bundi, Baran, Sawai Madhopur and Kota districts received extremely heavy rains while many other areas received heavy to very heavy rains till Wednesday morning.

Khatoli here recorded the highest rainfall at 280 mm, followed by 258 mm in Bundi in the eastern part of the state, the weather department said.