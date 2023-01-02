Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 13 coaches of Mumbai-bound Suryanagari Express derail in Rajasthan’s Pali

13 coaches of Mumbai-bound Suryanagari Express derail in Rajasthan’s Pali

Updated on Jan 02, 2023 11:35 AM IST

The derailment of Suryanagari Express caused the cancellation and diversion of other trains plying on the route

Suryanagari Express derailed near Pali. (PTI)
BySachin Saini

Over two dozen passengers received minor injuries when 13 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express derailed in Rajasthan’s Pali district on Monday morning, an official said. The derailment caused the cancellation and diversion of other trains plying on the route.

Railway officials said that a helpline has been set up and that the derailment was reported at 3.27am. They added that arrangements were been made to take the passengers to their destinations.

A second official said that railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was monitoring the situation. “An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur and top officials were rushing to the site,” the official added.

General manager (northwestern railway) Vijay Sharma and other officials were monitoring the situation from a control room at Jaipur.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

