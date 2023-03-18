2 children drown to death in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Two children died due to drowning in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Friday morning, police said. A rescue team pumped out water from the pond and recovered the bodies. (HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Devaram Bheel(13) and Laxman Bheel (14), both residents of Bheelon Ki Dhani in Barasan village under Gudamalani police station area in Barmer.

According to the police, the children went to graze their cattle on Friday morning and reached a pond to quench their thirst. Police said that prima facie it indicated that both accidentally fell into the pond.

A few passersby noticed their slippers beside the pond and informed the police and local villagers.

A rescue team pumped out water from the pond and recovered the bodies. The boys were taken to the nearest hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

Police registered a case and also got done the post-mortem, after which bodies were handed over to the family members.