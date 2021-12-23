Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 2 Rajasthan cops suspended for fraud, threatening female colleague
Director General (DG) Intelligence Umesh Mishra said head constable Praveen Godara and constable Motilal Vyas, posted in special branch, were terminated under Rajasthan civil services rules 1958 with immediate effect for “tarnishing the image of a sensitive branch like the state special branch”.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Two Rajasthan police personnel, one head constable and one constable, were terminated from service for their involvement in “immoral acts and crime”, an official said on Thursday.

Godara was involved in criminal cases including one for sending obscene messages and threatening a female police personnel in 2019.

He was suspended and arrested, the police officer said.

Godara remained absent for 234 days in 2020 and 300 days in 2021 without information. Another complaint against him was filed last month for threatening a woman, he said.

Mishra said Vyas was dismissed from service for duping unemployed youths in the name of getting them recruitment.

During his posting in Barmer, 12 cases were registered against him.

After allegations of fraud involving 73.40 lakh were found to be true, he was terminated in December 2019 but was reinstated in the service in September 2020 on an appeal.

However, he again got involved in cheating and two cases were registered in Jaipur and Barmer. Jaipur police arrested him on December 8 and sent him to judicial custody, said Mishra. 

