4 car passengers died on the spot and while the fifth one is getting treated for critical injuries received in the accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
4 killed in road accident in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan

Such was the impact of the collision that the bus overturned on the car, crushing it, before both the vehicles broke through a nearby wall to enter a vacant plot, a Rajasthan police officer said.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:37 PM IST

Four men died at the spot and the fifth was critically injured when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Hanumangarh district. Rajasthan Police are on the lookout for the bus driver, who fled the spot after the accident, said Bishan Sahai, station house officer of Gogameri police station.

He said the accident took place late Sunday evening near the bus stand at Parlika village of Hanumangarh.

Sahai said all the five were residents of Adampur Mandi in Haryana and were headed to Hisar from Pilibanga. Such was the impact of the collision that the bus overturned on the car, crushing it, before both the vehicles broke through a nearby wall to enter a vacant plot. The people in the car were pulled out after employing a JCB, he said. One critically injured person was rushed to the government hospital in Nohar.

The police officer added that the roadways bus coming from Bhadra was overtaking a camel cart at the time of the collision. However, none of the 35 passengers on the bus were seriously injured, he added.

