5 Rajasthan cops punished for beating and stripping colleague

The head constable said he lodged a complaint as suggested by his senior officer but had been threatened by the accused cops
Additional superintendent of police, Gopal Swaroop ordered a probe and sent the five accused cops to the police line till further orders. (Photo Courtesy- www.justdial.com)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 04:50 PM IST
By Sachin Saini

The Rajasthan Police department has sent five constables to the police line following a complaint that they thrashed and stripped a constable in Udaipur on Thursday.

A head constable deployed in a police station in Udaipur has alleged that on eve of Diwali, five of his colleagues barged into his room in inebriated condition and thrashed and stripped him. He said he lodged a complaint as suggested by his senior officer but had been threatened by the accused cops.

Police said a complaint under the IPC Section 452, 341, 323,504, 506, 34 and SC/ST act has been lodged.

Following the complaint, additional superintendent of police, Gopal Swaroop ordered a probe and sent the five accused cops to the police line till further orders. The five accused cops include four constables and a head constable.

In another incident, an ex legislator (MLA) was allegedly attacked by some miscreants in Jaipur.

Four miscreants allegedly chased and hurled stone at the car of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jalore, Amrita Meghwal, in Transport Nagar area of Jaipur on Saturday evening. She received minor injuries, police said.

“Meghwal alleged that the miscreants chased her car from Biological Park where she along with her family members had gone for recreation and hurled one stone at the running car,” said Gayasuddin Khan, the station house officer (SHO) of Transport Nagar police station.

He said the stone thrown by the miscreants broke through the window glass of the car and hit Meghwal in her ear.

Police said the ex-MLA had a verbal spat with the accused in the park over some issue and from there, they chased her vehicle on motorcycles and threw the stone.

Sunday, November 07, 2021
