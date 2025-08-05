6-yr-old girl raped, murdered by uncle in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur: Police

A 6-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her uncle on Monday in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, said police. Prima facie, her uncle, under the influence of alcohol, abducted her when she was returning home. (Representative file photo)

Aspur deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Hanuwant Singh Bhati, said, “The incident happened in the district’s Nithuwa police station. The victim’s body was found near a pond following which police started an investigation that revealed that she was raped by her uncle before the murder. We have also detained the accused on Tuesday.”

According to officials, the minor girl went to a nearby place to study on Monday morning from where she went missing.

“She was later found dead near a pond a few hours later by her parents. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where it was revealed that she was also raped before the murder,” said Bhati.

Following the development, a forensics team was called to examine the spot while the police force from Nithuwa, Aspur, Sagwara, and Dungarpur police stations were deployed in the area.

“Prima facie, her uncle, under the influence of alcohol, abducted her when she was returning home after her study cycle was over. He took her near the pond, raped her, and then killed her by hitting a stone at her head. He was absconding since thens,” said Bhati.

On Tuesday morning, Nithuwa police detained him from a nearby village and he is now being questioned, said the officer.

A case was also filed under section 63 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and necessary sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.