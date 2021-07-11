7 months and farmers protest against 3 agri-laws continues in Rajasthan

Its’ been over 200 days of their agitation at Shahjhanpur border against the farm laws passed by the Government of India, farmers have decided to Gherao the parliament daily, and pressure opposition to raising questions related to farmers inside the house.

To maintain the momentum of the agitation, as it has stretched long, the farmers have now adopted a new strategy - a dozen or more from every village will be sent to the agitation place (Shahjahanpur border on Jaipur-Delhi highway) in rotation, which helps them to manage their personal and household works.

The seven-month-long farmers protest led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha is probably one of the longest continuous protests in the country, where thousands have joined in from different parts of the country.

Convener, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Sanjay Madhav said sowing has been done and the farmers in large numbers have started returning. It has been more than seven months since the protest started but the government is still adamant with its stand that the three farm laws will not be rolled back.

He continued, “If the law is not withdrawn, then the government will be removed. The way they were defeated in West Bengal, will be repeated in other states. The trade, labour and farmers’ organization will go among the masses on-farm laws, increasing inflation and changes in labour laws. ‘Ab janta hee ilaj karegi (now people will deal with them),” said Madhav.

The monsoon session will start on July 19, the Morcha will send a letter to all opposition parties of the country on July 17 to ensure that the session is used to support the struggle of the farmers; and that the government is bound to fulfil the demands of the farmers, he said. Along with this, from July 22, at least 200 protesters will protest outside Parliament every day till the end of the monsoon session, he added.

The farmers are firm on their demand for the repeal of agricultural laws. He said, “The government has not yet given a single reason why these laws cannot be repealed. We can only conclude that in the world’s largest democracy, an elected government is the most important of its citizens. Playing a game of arrogance with a large section - the peasantry - and giving priority to the interests of crony capitalists over the grain of the country will not work,” said Madhav.