After the silence, a call: Raj man kills wife and children, informs police later

A disturbing case of familial brutality came to light in Daspa village of Rajasthan’s Jalore district late Wednesday night after a man killed his wife and two minor children by slitting their throats and later himself informing the police, officials said on Thursday. Representational image.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm, and at about 6am on Thursday, the accused, Mangalaram Purohit (40), called the police claiming that unknown attackers had killed his wife and children.

When the police reached the spot, they found the bodies of his wife Darmi Devi (39), daughter Neeku (10), and son Hitesh (7) lying on a cot inside the house. Blood was splattered on the walls and the courtyard was soaked in red.

Police said all three victims had their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot to collect evidence.

Bhinmal station house officer Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit said bloodstains were found on Mangalaram’s hands as well. After extensive interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the murders. He has been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murders may have stemmed from a family dispute, though the exact motive will be clear only after the investigation is complete, the police said.

Mangalaram is a farmer by profession and had been married for around 20 years. The family has three sons and one daughter.

According to the police, two children survived as they were not present around at the time of the incident. The couple’s eldest child, Gopal (18), works in Andhra Pradesh, while the other son, Mukesh (12), was sleeping at his grandfather’s house about 100m from the crime scene.