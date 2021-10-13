Ashok Gehlot’s upcoming Delhi visit sparks speculation of cabinet rejig in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s expected visit to New Delhi for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has once again sparked speculation of a cabinet rejig and political appointment in the state.

The CWC meeting has been called on October 16 to discuss the current political situation, forthcoming assembly and organizational polls.

A cabinet rejig and appointments had taken a backseat after the announcement of dates for assembly bypolls to be held on October 30. Leaders familiar with the development said after meetings between AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, Sachin Pilot and the party leadership that a rejig may happen soon.

Their expectations, however, were reinforced with the appointment of health minister Raghu Sharma as in-charge for Gujarat on October 7, but thereafter nothing much happened. Now Gehlot’s likely visit to Delhi to attend the CWC meeting has sparked fresh speculation. This will be Gehlot’s second visit to the national capital this year after February.

A senior leader familiar with developments said Gehlot is not part of the CWC but in most meetings held so far, the chief ministers of Congress ruled states had been attendees. “It is believed that Gehlot will meet AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, discuss a possible cabinet rejig and appointments and get her approval,” he said.

He continued that a cabinet reshuffle and appointments are long awaited and it is now believed that it will happen with the Rajasthan CM’s visit.