‘Dhabe par chai break’: Sachin Pilot's photos amid Bharat Jodo preps

With the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Rajasthan on Sunday evening, Congress leader Sachin Pilot shared pictures from a roadside restaurant amid the party's preparations in the state. Pilot captioned the photos - “On way to Jhalawar- Dhaabe pe chai break (Tea break at roadside eatery)”. Rahul Gandhi is in Madhya Pradesh and is expected to reach Rajasthan by 6:30 pm where he will next lead the foot march. The grand old party has covered about 2,500 km across seven states as a part of the mass contact programme.

On way to Jhalawar- ढाबे पर चाय ब्रेक ☕️ pic.twitter.com/Ki63OHhURt — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 4, 2022

Pilot who shared the news of joining the Yatra on Saturday, through a video clip posted on his Twitter featuring him in the campaign t-shirt, has dismissed reports of internal conflict in Congress's state unit. In a 30-second-long video, Pilot says, “Whole Rajasthan is participating in the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, are you coming?”

In an interview to news agency PTI, published on Sunday, Pilot said the party's state unit is “fully united” and focused on making the campaign even more successful than other states. "There is so much disunity in the BJP. They have not even been able to establish themselves as a proper opposition in the last four years in Rajasthan," he underlined. "There may be some planted stories here or there, people trying to create manufactured controversies but the party is fully united. We will make sure the yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states," the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan further added.

The buzz about rift continues after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's "gaddar (traitor)" remark on Pilot while speaking to NDTV recently. At a recent meeting, however, both the leaders demonstrated a united front.

