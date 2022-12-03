Home / Cities / Indore News / MP school teacher suspended for taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

indore news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 05:25 PM IST

A teacher with a government primary school under the state's tribal affairs department in Kanasya, was suspended on November 25.

The Congress' 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23.(PTI)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A school teacher in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after he attended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher at a government elementary school in the state's Kanasya district, had sought leave citing unspecificed 'crucial work' but was found out after he posted photographs on social media of him at the yatra, news agency PTI said.

Kannoje - an educator in the BJP state government's tribal affairs department - was suspended for breaking norms governing professional conduct and going to a political gathering. The suspension began November 25 but only came to light after the order surfaced on social media.

The Congress' 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 and, this morning, resumed its march from Mahudiya village, with senior leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, or 'computer baba', joining Gandhi.

PTI said noted music composer TM Krishna was also expected to take part.

The yatra was flagged off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, and has since travelled through the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Maharashtra and, now, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the schedule announced earlier by the Congress, the foot march will cover a distance of 380 kms in Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

madhya pradesh rahul gandhi congress bharat jodo yatra
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
