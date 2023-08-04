Bharatpur collector inspects areas imposed with Sec 144 after internet restoration

Bharatpur district collector Lok Bondhu along with the superintendent of police (SP) on Friday visited the areas where Section 144 was imposed following the communal violence in neighbouring Haryana’s Nuh. The development comes a day after the internet was restored in four tehsils of Bharatpur. (AFP picture)

The development comes a day after the internet was restored in four tehsils of Bharatpur.

“Section 144 will be continued for a few more days till the further order. We met the locals as well as the Panchayat Pradhans today to inquire about the current situation in their areas. We have also asked them to maintain peace and follow the law and orders”, SP Mridul Kachhwa said.

Considering the location near the Haryana border, Section 144 was imposed on Bharatpur’s two tehsils Kaman and Pahari on Wednesday while the internet was also suspended in Nagar and Sikri along with these two from Tuesday.

However, the district administration on Thursday lifted the suspension of internet services in the four tehsils.

It also ordered the police department to keep monitoring the social media to prevent any inciteful activities or messages, said the police.

Alwar district administration also declared the imposition of Section 144 until August 10 in the ten adjoining areas of Haryana in Alwar—Alwar, Nijara, Ramgarh, Govindgarh, Katumar, Laxmandgarh, Tapukada, Malakheda, Kishangarhwas, and Kotkaseem.

Bhiwadi SP Vikas Sharma said, “Observing the present situation of the area, the enforcement of Section 144 was eased. We are only barring any massive unauthorised gathering. However, we have also intensified the police patrolling and fixed pickets in some sensitive areas.”

Bhiwadi police added that they have held around ten meetings since Wednesday with representatives from both communities.

“We have also conducted flag marches in the villages at the Haryana border areas. We have asked people to immediately get in touch with the police if they sense anything inciteful that can disturb the peace in their areas,” said Sharma.

