IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
jaipur news

Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts

  • The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST

The avian influenza (bird flu) has spread to a total of 13 districts in Rajasthan with the samples of dead birds from Sirohi and Pratapgarh found positive on Sunday.

The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu. The test report identifies avian influenza subtype H5N8 in the birds, which according to experts is less infectious.

The death of birds continues to be reported across Rajasthan but no case of bird flu has been found in chickens yet. Fatalities in birds is spreading at an alarming rate across the state - the cumulative tally reached 2950, with 428 deaths reported today.

A senior official of animal husbandry department said that since December 26, around 2,166 birds have died with majority of them being crows (2289) followed by peacocks (170), pigeon (156), and 335 other birds. A total of 226 samples have been sent from 24 districts, he said, adding that the random samples of migratory birds and chickens are taken as a precaution. “No confirmation of bird flu diseases is found in chickens,” he said.

Also read: PM Modi to meet chief ministers on Monday over Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The first-ever incident of bird flu in Rajasthan is a serious concern of the government, especially when the people are already struggling with Covid-19 pandemic. Bird flu (avian influenza) caused by the virus is contagious and fatal.

In March 2020, the death of dozens of crows due to bird flu was reported from various parts of Bihar which sparked fear among the residents amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. In 2006, the death of chickens due to this flu was reported from Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bird flu
app
Close
e-paper
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
jaipur news

Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural

Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader Madan Dilawar.(ANI)
File photo: BJP leader Madan Dilawar.(ANI)
jaipur news

'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
File photo(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Bird flu: Samples from 5 more districts found positive in Rajasthan, over 2100 birds dead

By Sachin Saini | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Chittorgarh have already been confirmed with bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to maintain special vigilance in wetlands, bird sanctuaries and lakes.(PTI)
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to maintain special vigilance in wetlands, bird sanctuaries and lakes.(PTI)
jaipur news

Bird Flu spreads to six districts in Rajasthan, Centre takes stock

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Currently there is no confirmation of bird flu disease among the chicken population in the state, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes on each day after reopening of the schools.(HT Photo)
Only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes on each day after reopening of the schools.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to reopen from January 18

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The chief minister asked officials to ensure all coronavirus containment and prevention protocols are followed in all institutions post reopening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The speeding truck crushed two people on a bike when it overturned at a turn on Jaipur Delhi national highway.(HT Photo/Representational)
The speeding truck crushed two people on a bike when it overturned at a turn on Jaipur Delhi national highway.(HT Photo/Representational)
jaipur news

Mayhem on Jaipur Delhi highway as truck rams into vehicles, overturns, 3 killed

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The truck smashed bike riders near Idgah Pada Mandi on the Delhi highway and hit about half a dozen other vehicles after its break reportedly failed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

In major bureaucratic rejig, 21 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 07:59 PM IST
The government changed 3 collectors, Superintendent of Police of 14 districts, and five range Inspectors General of Police in the reshuffle which took place on late Monday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Veterinarians check chickens at a poultry farm.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
File photo: Veterinarians check chickens at a poultry farm.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
jaipur news

Bird flu samples from Rajasthan’s Kota, Baran found positive; over 600 birds dead

By Sachin Saini | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Test report identifies Avian Influenza subtype H5N8 in the birds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm.
Kota received 15.2 mm of rainfall, Bundi 5 mm, Sawai Madhopur 3 mm, Banasthali 0.4 mm and Jaipur 0.2 mm.
jaipur news

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi | Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 03, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Eranpura Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by 6.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Death of crows in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar has been confirmed the presence of the Bird Flu virus.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Death of crows in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar has been confirmed the presence of the Bird Flu virus.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
jaipur news

Bird Flu in Rajasthan: 7 crow deaths in Jaipur, teams sent to districts

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The first-ever incident of bird flu in Rajasthan is a serious concern for the government and for the people, who are already struggling with Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gehlot had on Thursday lashed out at the Centre for forcing farmers to welcome New Year on the streets amid freezing temperatures.(Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times Archive)
Gehlot had on Thursday lashed out at the Centre for forcing farmers to welcome New Year on the streets amid freezing temperatures.(Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times Archive)
jaipur news

Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 08:01 AM IST
The Rajasthan government will also launch a week-long campaign ‘Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao’ on Tuesday under which ministers, party workers and public representatives will visit villages in the state demanding the rollback of the three laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dead crows due to Bird flu in Jhalawar.photo-ht
Dead crows due to Bird flu in Jhalawar.photo-ht
jaipur news

Rajasthan wildlife dept issues Bird flu alert after death of crows

By Aabshar H Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Bird flu was confirmed as the cause of death of nearly 50 crows in Jhalawar a couple of days ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Curfew was declared in 1km area in Radi ke balaji locality of Jhalawar since Wednesday night after laboratory reports confirmed bird flu as the cause of 50 crows’ death in the area.(REUTERS Photo Representational use)
Curfew was declared in 1km area in Radi ke balaji locality of Jhalawar since Wednesday night after laboratory reports confirmed bird flu as the cause of 50 crows’ death in the area.(REUTERS Photo Representational use)
jaipur news

Bird flu scare in Rajasthan, dead crows found in Hadoti region after Jhalawar

By Aabshar H Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Kota district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore has asked the animal husbandry department to take the carcasses of eight dead crows for medical examination for establishing the cause of death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP