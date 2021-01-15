Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string

Two people were killed and over 140 were injured during the kite flying festival in Rajasthan, held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

While a 14-year-old boy was run over by a train in Kota, while attempting to catch a kite on the railway tracks, a young biker’s throat was slit by a sharp made in China string, used for kite flying.

14-yr-old Kishore, a resident of the Mahatma Gandhi colony in Kota, was crushed under the wheels of an express train when he was trying to catch a kite on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track, passing near his house on Thursday evening.

"With his eyes glued to the kite, the boy did not see the approaching Awadh Express or hear its horn before he was hit by the speeding train," said a police official. Kishore died on the spot. His body was handed over to his family for last rites.

Meanwhile, in another shocker, 25-year-old Lakshya Suthar’s throat was slit by a sharp Chinese kite-flying string while he was riding on a bike. Suthar died due to excessive bleeding.

Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.