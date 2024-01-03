close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / C P Joshi says govt guaranteed development, good governance by making Surendra Pal minister

C P Joshi says govt guaranteed development, good governance by making Surendra Pal minister

PTI
Jan 03, 2024

C P Joshi says govt guaranteed development, good governance by making Surendra Pal minister

Surendra Pal, a former minister, is the party's candidate from Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat where polling will be held on January 5. He was inducted as a minister of state (independent charge) in the cabinet expansion on Friday.

"Surendra Pal Singh TT is a person with a clean image, who has established new dimensions of development in the past also," he said.

Targeting the previous Congress government during the election campaign in Karanpur, Joshi said that during their rule, people were troubled by 'misgovernance' and the morale of criminals was high.

Joshi said the Congress cheated the people of Rajasthan by promising to eradicate poverty and bring good governance.

"The people of the state, troubled by the misgovernance of Congress for five years, trusted the Modi guarantee and elected a strong BJP government which, as soon as it came to power, started working on the promises made in the manifesto and made arrangements to provide gas cylinders at 450 from January 1," he said.

The BJP leader said that to ensure prompt action in paper leak cases, a Special Investigation Team was formed and an anti-gangster task force was formed to punish the criminals.

Along with this, the government launched a campaign to control crimes and started arresting the notorious criminals.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathod, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were also present during the campaigning.

The assembly election on Karanpur seat was adjourned due to the death of Congress MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. Now the polling will take place on January 5 and the result will be announced on January 8.

