close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Congress will get clear majority in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Congress will get clear majority in Rajasthan: Gehlot

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2023 03:40 PM IST

Gehlot said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders used provocative language and tried to play the religion card but people rejected them

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reiterated that Congress will get a clear majority in Rajasthan. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders used provocative language and tried to play the religion card but people rejected them.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)

Gehlot claimed the people ignored the BJP leaders because of his government’s schemes and policies. “The Prime Minister, home minister, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states...used such language in Rajasthan that could have provoked anger, but the people of Rajasthan did not care...” He said there was an undercurrent in the Congress’s favour and no-anti incumbency.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Gehlot said there was no BJP campaign and that the Prime Minister and other senior BJP leaders just played the religion card.

Polling for the 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan was held on Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

BJP leader Arun Singh said they played an active Opposition role for five years. “There was resentment against the Congress that resulted in record voting. The people voted against their misgovernance and expressed faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister. With a huge mandate, the BJP is forming the government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out