‘Covid-19 now more dangerous, majority in 2nd wave asymptomatic’: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the majority of Covid-19 patients infected in the second wave were asymptomatic and the virus was now more dangerous as it could spread rapidly through asymptomatic patients, who do not adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Majority of the patients in this second wave are asymptomatic. Earlier, the symptoms were visible in the patients and it was easy to identify and quarantine them. But identification of patients with no symptoms is difficult without a test. Such a patient is not even aware of his own infection,” Gehlot tweeted.

He added that such a situation warranted strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols as several unaware asymptomatic patients were likely to be moving around in public increasing the threat of infection to others.

“Now the coronavirus has become more dangerous than before. In such a situation, we all have to show seriousness. I again appeal to everyone to strictly follow the protocol of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing. Even a little carelessness can cause someone’s life,” one of his tweets on the issue said.

The chief minister presented data to underscore the rapid spread of the virus in the second wave. He said within 43 days between February 16 and April 1, daily reporting of Covid cases jumped to 1350 from 60. He added that from 1195 active cases on February 23, the number had risen to 9563 on April 1 as the case doubling rate of 2521 days as seen on February 24 had declined sharply to 270 days now.

Gehlot’s expression of concern comes at a time when new infections have nearly tripled in the last ten days with 1,350 cases reported across the state on April 1, compared to only 476 on March 21. Total Covid-19 infections registered in the state reached 334,499 on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease. So far, 322,114 people have recovered from Covid-19, a health department release said.