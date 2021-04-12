Drunken youths mow down 4 in Udaipur, 4 others injured

Rajasthan police arrested four youths after their car mowed down four people and left four others injured late Sunday night at Udaipur’s Bhinder Kannod road, said the police.

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Rajeev Pachar said all the youths including the driver were aged between 20 and 25 years and found in a drunken state. They lost control of their Wagon-R car near Bortalai turn near Bhinder village while heading towards Kannod and rammed into a group of bystanders, watching the installation of a tube well at a nearby farm.

The accused, residents of Dor Kua village in Bhinder area of the district, are identified as Gajraj Singh, Chotu Singh, Hemant Singh and Lalit Singh. Gajraj Singh, a state government employee, was driving the car. The accident spot is around 40 kms from the village of the accused. All four were detained and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the senior police officer said.

The car crashed into eight villagers, who were among the group watching the laying of a tube well at a nearby farm, said the SP. After the crash, the villagers informed the police, who nabbed the accused a few kilometers away from the spot around 1.30 am. Pachar later visited the crash site and a forensic team was also called-in later to take samples.

Puran Ahir, the tube well manager, Narendra Singh Rajput, Bhagwati Lal and Mahendra Singh were killed on the spot. The injured were first rushed to a local hospital at Bhinder before being taken to MB Government Hospital at Udaipur.