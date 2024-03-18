Four dead, three injured in Jaipur road accident

At least four people were killed, and three others sustained injuries when a car collided with a parked trailer on the Delhi-Ajmer highway near Jaipur’s Chandwaji area on Monday, a police official familiar with the matter said. Representational image.

“The incident took place when the Jaipur-bound speeding car from Nagaur hit a parked trailer from behind on the highway around 6am on Monday. All the victims were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where four were declared dead,” Chandwaji Police station house officer (SHO) Sugan Singh Rathore said.

According to the SHO, all the victims belonged to the same family that had gone to visit Batuta Dham in Nagaur on Sunday.

“The four deceased include – three women Kapuri Devi (80), Sajna Devi (50), and Monika Devi (45) – along with 23-year-old Pawan Bunkar. The driver and another person are undergoing treatment at the NIMS hospital,” he said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

“Prima facie, the accident took place due to speeding. Further investigation is underway,” Rathore added.