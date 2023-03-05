Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files criminal defamation suit against Ashok Gehlot

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday filed a defamation petition before a Delhi Court against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his alleged remarks about the Sanjeevani scam. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (lefft) and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (right) (ANI Photo)

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the defamation application moved by the union minister for Jal Shakti and has listed the matter for a hearing on Monday.

Shekhawat has said that there is irreparable damage caused to his reputation because of the allegations levelled by the Rajasthan CM.

“There is irreparable damage caused to his (Shekhawat) reputation,” the complaint claimed.

Both leaders have accused each other of being involved in various scams and have levelled allegations. Gehlot had previously accused Shekhawat and his family of being involved in the Sanjeevani credit cooperative society scam in which thousands of investors allegedly lost around ₹900 crore.

Also Read: Raje slams CM Gehlot over alleged paper leak; BJP youth wing stages protest

Responding to Gehlot’s accusations, Shekhawat had previously claimed that the Special Operations Group (SOG) filed three charge sheets in the Sanjeevani case but did not mention Shekhawat or anyone from his family members being involved in the case.

Gehlot has also alleged that Shekhawat was involved in a conspiracy to topple his government in 2019.

Shekhawat, however, said Gehlot is indulging in his character assassination due to frustration as he had defeated Gehlot’s son in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Shekhawat has sought prosecution of Gehlot under the sections of criminal defamation and has also sought appropriate financial compensation for the damage to his reputation.