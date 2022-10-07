Gehlot on stage, Gautam Adani vows 65,000 cr investments, 40k jobs in Rajasthan

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has vowed to invest ₹65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years and create more than 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking at the two-day "Invest Rajasthan Summit", which began at JECC Campus in Jaipur on Friday, Adani said Adani Group has invested over ₹35,000 crore across multiple industrial sectors in Rajasthan. “Continuing our investment in the renewable business, another 10,000 MW with an investment of ₹50,000 crore is under implementation,” Adani said.

“This will be commissioned progressively for the next five years. In this context, just a week ago, we also achieved commercial operations of the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant. It's here in Rajasthan,” Adani added.

"Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional ₹65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs," the industrialist said at the summit.

Also present on the occasion, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said one should appreciate the courage of Rajasthanis as the state has faced drought and famine for centuries.

“Gautam bhai was speaking about Gujarat. Gujaratis have always been very capable, even pre-independence. It had industrialisation even before independence. Maharashtra and Gujarat have always been economically well off,” news agency ANI quoted Gehlot as saying.

“I will speak about Rajasthan. The state faced drought and famine for centuries. There used to be migration. Gautam bhai, one should appreciate the courage of Rajasthanis. Your state was in good condition, now we hear Gautam Adani is among the top two richest people in the world,” Gehlot added.

Gehlot inaugurated the summit on Friday morning. The two-day summit will be attended by dignitaries of some of the most prestigious corporate groups around the globe.

The summit will witness invigorating conclaves and panel discussions on key sectors with interesting viewpoints being shared by some of the biggest industry experts and leaders.

More than 4,000 guests from across the globe are reportedly attending the summit. A few names of such noted dignitaries include Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Anish Shah, managing director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd; B Santhanam, chairman, Saint Gobain India.

