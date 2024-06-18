Girl waiting for train with family abducted, raped at Ajmer station: Police

An 11-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and raped by an unidentified assailant when she was sleeping with her family on a platform of the Ajmer railway station in Rajasthan on Monday night, said police. The girl was sleeping with her family on a platform of the Ajmer railway station on Monday night when the incident happened (Representative Image)

According to police, the girl, along with her family, came to Ajmer two weeks ago to visit the Ajmer Dargah. “The victim is a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. Since they were all set to take a return train to Gwalior from Ajmer on Tuesday morning, they slept on the platform number 4 around 9pm on Monday. The incident came to the fore when she was found missing by her father at 1.30am” said Anil Devkalla, the station house officer (SHO) of the Ajmer Government Railway Police (GRP) station.

“The girl was sleeping with her grandmother. But, when her father woke up to book a ticket for their morning train at night, she was found missing along with a bag. Following the incident, the family reported it to the GRP police around 2.30am,” said Devkalla.

“After a two-hour search operation, the girl was found unconscious in a coach of the Ajmer-Gangapur intercity express at 4.30am. There were signs of multiple injuries on her body. She was probably raped and later brutally assaulted by the accused. However, the fact is yet to be ascertained. She was immediately admitted to the local hospital where her treatment is underway,” said the SHO.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father also lodged a first information report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Her medical examination was conducted. An FSL team was also appointed in the spot. Prima facie, it is only one person who committed the crime, as the CCTV footage showed. However, there is not sufficient CCTV cameras installed in the Ajmer station. Therefore, we are also speaking to the other people on the platform. Further investigation is underway,” said Devkalla.