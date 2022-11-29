Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Gold worth 31.43 lakh recovered from man at Jaipur airport

Gold worth 31.43 lakh recovered from man at Jaipur airport

jaipur news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:19 PM IST

The gold, weighing 582.2 grammes, was concealed in an emergency light by the passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Monday night.

Representational image.
Representational image.
PTI |

Gold worth 31.43 lakh has been seized from a man at the Jaipur airport, an official said.

The gold, weighing 582.2 grammes, was concealed in an emergency light by the passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Monday night, a customs official said.

Gold valued at 31,43,880 has been recovered from the passenger, who has been detained and under interrogation, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan jaipur
rajasthan jaipur

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out