Habitat loss, food scarcity key factors in decline of Long-billed Vulture: Study

Habitat loss, food scarcity, and the use of anti-inflammatory drugs are key factors responsible for the decline of the critically endangered Long-billed Vulture (Gyps indicus) population, a new study has revealed. The study also pointed to the detrimental effects of human activities such as mining and electrocution. (HT photo sourced)

The research, conducted in Barmer district, Rajasthan, highlights the vulnerability of the species, which is crucial to ecological balance.

The study, led by Assistant Professor Ram Prakash Saran from the Department of Zoology, Jai Narain Vyas University, along with research scholars Ashok Kumar Panchal and Ramesh Choudhary, focused on the distribution and nesting sites of the Long-billed vulture in the region.

It also found that the vulture population in Barmer is significantly smaller than previously reported.

Also Read: India’s first vulture breeding centre takes flight from Gorakhpur

While earlier studies suggested a higher population, the current investigation recorded just 43 individuals across 12 sites, with a maximum of 9 vultures at one site.

“The significant decline in the vulture population is attributed to multiple factors, including habitat loss, food scarcity, and the use of anti-inflammatory drugs. These threats have severely impacted the species’ ability to thrive in its native environment”, Saran said.

The study also pointed to the detrimental effects of human activities such as mining and electrocution, which continue to contribute to the species’ decline.

The research team observed that vultures prefer nesting in high, undisturbed hilly areas, such as Aadupura Hills, Bhilo ki Dhani, and Gogaji Temple Hills. However, the team also recorded a worrying reduction in the number of nesting sites, with only 14 nests across 7 locations, compared to 36 nests reported in previous studies. These nests are primarily located in areas with minimal human disturbance and near sources of food, particularly livestock carrion.

The study also revealed the critical importance of water sources for these vultures. Though not as essential as for some other bird species, the proximity of water was a key factor influencing nesting site selection.

“Long-billed Vultures thrive in environments where there is access to both food and water,” said Saran, stressing the urgent need for conservation efforts to ensure the survival of this iconic species.

The research provides vital data on the species’ distribution and nesting habits, offering important insights for future conservation efforts.

“This study is crucial for the conservation of the Long-billed Vulture, and it underscores the need for coordinated efforts to protect these birds and their habitats from further degradation”, Saran added.