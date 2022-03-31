Home / Cities / Jaipur News / In Rajasthan doctor suicide case, CM says case against those who harassed her
jaipur news

In Rajasthan doctor suicide case, CM says case against those who harassed her

Dr Archana Sharma - a case against whom was filed in the death of a pregnant woman at a private hospital in the Dausa district on Monday night - was found dead on Tuesday.
Police officials said that Dr Sharma was found hanging at her home.(Representative image)
Police officials said that Dr Sharma was found hanging at her home.(Representative image)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Amid massive outrage over the suicide of a doctor in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a case will be filed against those who harassed her and compelled her to take the extreme step. In late night tweets, Gehlot said a "high-level meeting was held" at his residence over the incident. “During the meeting, it was decided that the SP (superintendent of police) of the Dausa district, Anil Kumar, will be removed, and Lalsot SHO (station house officer) will be suspended,” the chief minister said.

Also Read| Rajasthan doctor booked for negligence dies by suicide: Police

Dr Archana Sharma - a case against whom was filed in the death of a pregnant woman at a private hospital in the Dausa district on Monday night - was found dead on Tuesday. The hospital where the death was reported was run by Dr Sharma and her husband. Police officials said that Dr Sharma was found hanging at her home.

The chief minister has said divisional commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav will conduct a probe into the matter. The Rajasthan chief minister also said that "a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary (home) to prevent the recurrence of such incidents". "The committee will include senior officials of the police and law department, doctors, the secretary (medical education) and the secretary (medical and health)," he added.

Also Read| As doctor, facing murder charges, dies by suicide, FORDA calls for proper probe

Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot had assured a thorough investigation into the matter and said that the accused would not be spared.

An FIR was filed against the doctor, police had said, after family members of the pregnant woman held a demonstration outside the hospital and demanded immediate action, according to news agency PTI “The matter is being investigated further,” police officer Lal Chand Kayal said on Tuesday.

The Indian Medical Association of Rajasthan called for a 24-hour medical bandh in the state as well as in Delhi. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) urged strict action and demanded compensation for the family of Dr Archana Sharma.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan ashok gehlot
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out