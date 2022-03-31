In Rajasthan doctor suicide case, CM says case against those who harassed her

Amid massive outrage over the suicide of a doctor in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a case will be filed against those who harassed her and compelled her to take the extreme step. In late night tweets, Gehlot said a "high-level meeting was held" at his residence over the incident. “During the meeting, it was decided that the SP (superintendent of police) of the Dausa district, Anil Kumar, will be removed, and Lalsot SHO (station house officer) will be suspended,” the chief minister said.

Also Read| Rajasthan doctor booked for negligence dies by suicide: Police

Dr Archana Sharma - a case against whom was filed in the death of a pregnant woman at a private hospital in the Dausa district on Monday night - was found dead on Tuesday. The hospital where the death was reported was run by Dr Sharma and her husband. Police officials said that Dr Sharma was found hanging at her home.

इस प्रकार की घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति रोकने, आवश्यक सुझाव देने हेतु अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव गृह की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी गठित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।इस कमेटी में शासन सचिव चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, शासन सचिव चिकित्सा शिक्षा, पुलिस व विधि विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी तथा चिकित्सक शामिल होंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 30, 2022

The chief minister has said divisional commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav will conduct a probe into the matter. The Rajasthan chief minister also said that "a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary (home) to prevent the recurrence of such incidents". "The committee will include senior officials of the police and law department, doctors, the secretary (medical education) and the secretary (medical and health)," he added.

Also Read| As doctor, facing murder charges, dies by suicide, FORDA calls for proper probe

Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot had assured a thorough investigation into the matter and said that the accused would not be spared.

An FIR was filed against the doctor, police had said, after family members of the pregnant woman held a demonstration outside the hospital and demanded immediate action, according to news agency PTI “The matter is being investigated further,” police officer Lal Chand Kayal said on Tuesday.

The Indian Medical Association of Rajasthan called for a 24-hour medical bandh in the state as well as in Delhi. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) urged strict action and demanded compensation for the family of Dr Archana Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON