Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.04 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 4, 2024 30.76 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 28.78 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 30.88 °C Broken clouds August 7, 2024 31.09 °C Broken clouds August 8, 2024 30.22 °C Light rain August 9, 2024 31.24 °C Light rain August 10, 2024 31.38 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.72 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.08 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.0 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.78 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Jaipur today, on August 3, 2024, is 30.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.04 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.21 °C and 30.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.With temperatures ranging between 25.04 °C and 31.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024

